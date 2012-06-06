mercredi 6 juin 2012

Pierre Galand, anti-Israélien rabique à la tête des Humanistes européens

"Israël c'est un état voyou. Mais à quoi cela sert-il de le répéter?" (Pierre Galand, 15/11/2010)

Campagne anti-israélienne organisée
par Pierre Galand (Association
Belgo-Palestinienne Wallonie-Bruxelles)
Si l'Europe est en crise, la haine des Juifs israéliens ne fait que prospérer.Pierre Galand vient d'être nommé président de la Fédération Humaniste Européenne. Pierre Galand est un belge qui milite virulemment contre Israël depuis des décennies: BDS, tribunaux d'opinion et de conscience contre Israël dont le dernier en date est le fumeux Tribunal Belge Russell sur la Palestine, dénigrement, manifestations, il préside l'Association Belgo-Palestinienne Wallonie-Bruxelles etc  (évidemment tous ces faits sont occultés dans sa biographie mais accessibles sur le Net).   Notons que la Ligue de l’Enseignement (France) est devenue membre lors de l'assemblée qui a eu lieu le 25 mai à Utrecht.  Il est vrai que M. Galand a de grands amis en France où il peut impunément promouvoir le boycott d'Israël alors que descitoyens français sont condamnés pour l'avoir fait.

EUROPE (Member Organisations)


Categories: 
This content last updated 3 June 2012 @ 2:43 pm
Libellés : , , ,

Aucun commentaire:

Enregistrer un commentaire

Inscription à : Publier les commentaires (Atom)