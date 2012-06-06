Pierre Galand, anti-Israélien rabique à la tête des Humanistes européens

|Campagne anti-israélienne organisée
par Pierre Galand (Association
Belgo-Palestinienne Wallonie-Bruxelles)
EUROPE (Member Organisations)
Centre d’Action Laïque
Humanistisch Vrijzinnige Vereniging
RIBZ (Raad voor Inspectie en Begeleiding niet-confessionele Zedenleer)
Vrijzinnig Studie, Archief en Documentatie Centrum “Karel Cuypers”
Unie Vrijzinnige Verenigingen
Cercle Gaston-Crémieux
Égale
La Ligue de l’Enseignement
Mouvement Europe et Laïcité
Union des Familles Laïques
Union Rationaliste
Bund Freireligiöser Gemeinden Deutschlands
Dachverband Freier Weltanschauungsgemeinschaften (DFW)
Giordano Bruno Stiftung
Humanistischer Verband Deutschlands
Associazione del Libero Pensiero “Giordano Bruno”
Consulta Torinese per la Laicità delle IstituzioniUnione degli Atei e degli Agnostici Razionalisti
Het Humanistisch Historisch Centrum (formerly Het Humanistisch Archief)
Humanistisch VormingsOnderwijs
Stichting HSHB
Humanistisch Verbond
British Humanist Association
Central London Humanist Group
Gay and Lesbian Humanist Association
Humanist Society of Scotland
National Secular Society
North East Humanists
Rationalist Association
South Place Ethical Society
Aucun commentaire:
Enregistrer un commentaire